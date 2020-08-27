|
27.08.2020 10:30:00
AIM Organizes the 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere
HONG KONG, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing ("AIM"), and sponsored by Create Hong Kong ("CreateHK") of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region ("HKSAR"), the 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) ("Support Scheme") held an online Awards Presentation Ceremony cum Premiere today. Apart from announcing the 25 award winners under the Support Scheme, the award-winning microfilms were online premiered after the ceremony for public to appreciate the excellent works.
To commemorate this special occasion, AIM is honored to have Dr. Bernaid CHAN Pak Li, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government and Ms. Flora KWONG, Committee Member of IFPI Hong Kong, to deliver pre-recorded speeches at the online ceremony. Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, Mr. Francis FONG, Founding and Honorary Chairman of AIM and Mr. Anthony LEE, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Film Directors' Guild, also joined the live event to recognise the awardees' achievements and shared their views on the assistance provided by the Support Scheme in promoting the development of local creative industries.
The Support Scheme continued to nurture local advertising production companies in two tiers in this edition, namely Tier 1 "Start-up Group" with 21 teams each formed by an advertising production company, a director and a singer/ group, and Tier 2 "Professional Group" with another 10 teams alike. During the past ten months, the participating teams created high-quality microfilms under the Support Scheme, and thus proved the sustainability of cross-sectoral collaboration.
To recognize the outstanding microfilms in both tiers created under the Support Scheme, AIM presented the "Best Microfilm Production Award", "Best Microfilm Actor Award", "Best Microfilm Actress Award", "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award" and "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award", the winners of which were selected by the judging panel, and the winner of the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" which was voted by the public. Furthermore, the "Best Microfilm Art Direction Award" and the newly added "Microfilm Special Mention Award" were presented to the respective winners in the Tier 2 "Professional Group" and the Tier 1 "Start-up Group".
The following are introduction to the winners of each tier.
Tier 1 "Start-up Group"
The Gold Award of "Best Microfilm Production Award" went to "Dingy Love" & "Just Another Day" by their gripping stories
Two microfilms jointly received the Gold Award of "Best Microfilm Production Award" in Tier 1 this year. One of them is "Dingy Love", produced by Cana Creative Limited, directed by Louise Lau and starred by Lung Siu Kwan. Its story is about how the female protagonist dealt with her relationship through her experience of getting on a wrong tram. Another awardee is "Just Another Day", produced by Just Kidding Production Ltd, directed by Marcus Told and starred by Danny Chin, which talked about family relationships. From the judges' perspective, both microfilms had outstanding performances. Besides, Ip Wong, the Director of Photography of "Just Another Day", won the "Best Microfilm Cinematography Award" with his unique cinematography techniques.
The microfilm "1043rd Day on Minibus", produced by Fixer Production Unit Limited, directed by Ka Sing Fung, starred by Alex Kwong, created a story of the four stages in a relationship and gained the judges' favor. This fast-paced work led them to become the winner of the Silver Award of "Best Microfilm Production Award" and the "Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award".
The image of internet influencers is often glamorous for everyone, and make it one of the ideal jobs in the eyes of teenagers nowadays. The microfilm "#Perfake", produced by Clutone, directed by Yau Ho Ting and starred by DJ TABI received the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award" by creating a realistic story to anatomize the psychological journey of being an influencer.
Yu Chun Tungexplored the term "Hong Kong Girls" by playing the role of a staff member in the Speed Dating Company
The competition for the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" for this year's Tier 1 "Start-up Group" was fierce. A total of 12 male singers/groups were shortlisted for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards in this category. Yu Chun Tung, who played the role of a matchmaker in a speed dating company in the microfilm "#TBC", was crowned as the Gold Awardee of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" in recognition of his excellent performance. The microfilm was produced by False Color, directed by Wong Ying Kit.
The microfilm "1043rd Day on Minibus" further brought a Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" to the leading actor Alex Kwong. This is also his very first appearance in a microfilm production. As for the Bronze Award, the winners were Danny Chin, who played the role of a store shop owner in the microfilm "Just Another Day", and dR. X, who took part in the microfilm "Well! Come Back" produced by Tsing Shan Tit Jan Media Studio and directed by Oscar Wong.
Lung Siu Kwan triumphs the Gold Award of "Best Microfilm Actress Award" with her impressive acting skills
In the competition for the "Best Microfilm Actress Award", Lung Siu Kwan outshined the other nominees with her remarkable performance in the "Dingy Love" which has successfully moved the audience. The Silver Award went to Chelffy Yau, the leading actress of the microfilm "Ugty Beautly" produced by Big Bean Ltd. and directed by Au Wing Yiu, while the Bronze Award went to DJ TABI from the microfilm "#Perfake".
To further commend a team with outstanding performance in Tier 1 "Start-up Group", the "Microfilm Special Mention Award" was newly added this year, and the winner selected by the judging panel was the microfilm "Strick Back!" produced by Rich Kingdom Limited, directed by Linus Chan and starred by Ng Lam Fung. As for the " Most Popular Microfilm Award" voted by the public, the winner wasthe microfilm "Circle of Life", produced by Phantom's Production, directed by Ng Pak Kei, Philip, and starred by Alan Ho.
Tier 2 "Professional Group"
"HELL OF MIRRORS" made a clean sweep by receiving four awards through a thought-provoking story
In Tier 2 "Professional Group", the microfilm "HELL OF MIRRORS" produced by HKV LIMITED, directed by Kom Chun Yu and starred by Sammy Sum has won a total of four awards. Riding on a story about the importance of cherishing the people around you, the microfilm was presented with unique cinematic cinematography skills and won the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Cinematography Award" and the "Most Popular Microfilm Award" voted by the public. Sammy Sum's outstanding performane in the microfilm also won him the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award". At the same time, the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actor Award" went to Sebastian Poon, who starred in the microfilm "De Musica Mundana" produced by WEIRDO CREATIVE, directed by Lee Chun Him.
"DREAMS COME TRUE"attained two awards by having great chemistry between Patrick Tang and Sukie S
"DREAMS COME TRUE" produced by PAT'S TRICK & CO, directed by Patrick Tang and starring Sukie S, was acclaimed with its professional cinematography techniques, excellent communication between the team and an ingenious story, that not only brought the creative team the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award", but also the Gold Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award" to the leading actress, Sukie S, who successfully played two roles in one person with her exceptional acting skills.
A mysterious and creative story made "Queens" to become another big hit of the "Professional Group"
A unique script and cinematography skills helped the microfilm "Queens", which was produced by TOFA IMAGE, directed and written by Mok Yuk Kuen and Gio, Chung Chi Ho as the art director, sweep several awards, namely the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Production Award", the "Best Scriptwriting Award" and the "Best Art Direction Award". Moreover, Amanda Lee, who played the role of a famous singer in the microfilm, received the Silver Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award".
As for the Bronze Award of the "Best Microfilm Actress Award", two awardees were selected by the judging panel in recognition of the significant breakthrough in their performance. One of them is Aka in "The Gift" produced by Treesound Workshop Limited, directed by Suzanne Lai, and another one is Kandy Wong in "De Musica Mundana", produced by WEIRDO CREATIVE, directed by Lee Chun Him.
Mr. Ralph SZETO, Chairman of AIM, spoke at the award ceremony that, "The Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) has been widely acclaimed since its first launch, and has also established a platform by providing opportunities for the relevant creative sectors to identify talent with great potentials. As at the 7th edition of the Support Scheme, over 140 advertising production companies and another 140 plus singers/groups benefited. We cannot achieve this without the support from CreateHK, as well as the assistance from different units, mentors and judges." He congratulated all the awardees and expressed his gratitude to all the participating production crews and singers/groups for the fascinating microfilms created by them under Support Scheme.
The 31 microfilms of the 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) have been uploaded to the official website for public review. The list of winners is attached in the Annex.
The 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music)
The 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) comprises two tiers. For Tier 1 "Start-up Group", it has 21 teams, each formed by an advertising start-up established within the last 6 years, one local director who has less than 6 years' experience, and a local singer/group paired up through drawing of ballots. Each team received a maximum subsidy of HK$110,000 to produce its original microfilms with storylines of 4 to 8 minutes. As for the 10 teams in Tier 2 "Professional Group", each team is formed by a small-sized advertising production company established within the last 12 years, a local director who has less than 12 years' experience and a local singer/group teamed up by themselves. Each team received a subsidy up to HK$200,000 to produce its original microfilm with storylines of 12 to 16 minutes.
The singers/groups participated in the Support Scheme provided songs for use and performed in the microfilms of their own teams and thereby earned more performance experiences and increased their exposure.
Besides, all-round promotion for the participating teams will be provided by the organizer. And the teams with prominent performances will be further recommended for participation in international microfilm or short film-related competitions, to let more people appreciate the creative works of Hong Kong's younger generation. For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk.
Create Hong Kong
Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated agency set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009. It is under the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau and dedicated to spearheading the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors the Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) since 2013/14 and other projects to support the further development of local advertising and music industries.
Website: http://www.createhk.gov.hk
Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
Lead Sponsor: Create Hong Kong of the HKSAR Government
Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.
Annex
The 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Winner List –
Tier 1 "Start-up Group"
Award
Microfilm / Winner
Advertising Production Start-up & Director
Singer/ Group
Best Microfilm Production Award
Gold
Dingy Love
Cana Creative Limited
Carrier
Gold
Just Another Day
Just Kidding Production Ltd
Danny Chin
Silver
1043rd Day on Minibus
Fixer Production Unit Limited
Alex Kwong
Bronze
#Perfake
Clutone
DJ TABI
Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award)
Gold
Yu Chun Tung(Microfilm: #TBC)
False Color
Yu Chun Tung
Silver
Alex Kwong(Microfilm: 1043rd Day on Minibus)
Fixer Production Unit Limited
Alex Kwong
Bronze
Danny Chin(Microfilm: Just Another Day)
Just Kidding Production Ltd
Director: Marcus Told
Danny Chin
Record Label:
Sumart New-Tech Limited
Bronze
dR. X
Tsing Shan Tit Jan Media Studio
Director: Oscar Wong
dR. X
Record Label: Zero 8 Music
Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award)
Gold
Lung Siu Kwan (Microfilm: Dingy Love)
Cana Creative Limited
Carrier
Silver
Chelffy Yau(Microfilm: Ugty Beautly)
Big Bean Ltd.
Chelffy Yau
Bronze
DJ TABI
Clutone
Director: Yau Ho Ting
DJ TABI
Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award)
Ka Sing Fung
(Microfilm: 1043rd Day on Minibus)
Fixer Production Unit Limited
Alex Kwong
Best Microfilm Cinematography Award (Individual Award)
Ip Wong
Just Kidding Production Ltd
Danny Chin
Microfilm Special Mention Award
Strick Back!
Rich Kingdom Limited
Ng Lam Fung
Most Popular Microfilm Award
Circle of Life
Phantom's Production
Alan Ho
Tier 2 "Professional Group"
Award
Microfilm / Winner
Advertising Production Start-up & Director
Singer/ Group
Best Microfilm Production Award
Gold
HELL OF MIRRORS
HKV LIMITED
Sammy Sum
Silver
Queens
TOFA IMAGE
Amanda Lee
Bronze
DREAMS COME TRUE
PAT'S TRICK & CO.
Director: Patrick Tang
Sukie S
Best Microfilm Actor Award (Individual Award)
Gold
Sammy Sum
(Microfilm: HELL OF MIRRORS)
HKV LIMITED
Sammy Sum
Silver
Sebastian Poon
WEIRDO CREATIVE
Sugar Club
Best Microfilm Actress Award (Individual Award)
Gold
Sukie S
PAT'S TRICK & CO.
Sukie S
Record Label: Star Entertainment (Universe) Limited
Silver
Amanda Lee(Microfilm: Queens)
TOFA IMAGE
Amanda Lee
Bronze
Aka
Treesound Workshop Limited
Aka
Bronze
Kandy Wong
WEIRDO CREATIVE
Director: Lee Chun Him
Sugar Club
Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award (Individual Award)
Mok Yuk Kuen(Microfilm: Queens)
TOFA IMAGE
Amanda Lee
Best Microfilm Cinematography Award (Individual Award)
Choi Kin Yip (Microfilm: HELL OF MIRRORS)
HKV LIMITED
Sammy Sum
Best Microfilm Art Direction Award (Individual Award)
Gio, Chung Chi Ho (Microfilm: Queens)
TOFA IMAGE
Amanda Lee
Most Popular Microfilm Award
HELL OF MIRRORS
HKV LIMITED
Sammy Sum
List of Advertising Production Companies and Singers/Groups Participating in The 7th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) –
Tier 1 "Start-up Group"
Advertising Production Start-up & Director
Singer/ Group & Record Label
Title of Microfilm
20th Century Boys
Director: Ivan Tse
Simon Chung
Record Label: Keung's Music Production Co.
School Bus Karaoke
400 Degree Film
Director: Lo Chung Yi Erin
Venus Yiu
WANTED
Big Bean Ltd.
Director: Au Wing Yiu
Chelffy Yau
Beyond Creative Workshop Limited
Ugty Beautly
Cana Creative Limited
Director: Louise Lau
Carrier
Dingy Love
Clutone
Director: Yau Ho Ting
DJ TABI
Record Label: TNA Music Limited
#Perfake
Dotdotdot Company Limited
Director: Miss Hunny
Carisa Yan
Happy Family
False Color
Director: Wong Ying Kit
Yu Chun Tung
#TBC
Fixer Production Unit Limited
Director: Ka Sing Fung
Alex Kwong
Star Entertainment (Universe) Limited
1043rd Day on Minibus
Heyman Studio
Director: Mary Wong
Wayne Ip
Star Entertainment (Universe) Limited
The Forest
Hungry Digital Limited
Director: Fan Ho Man, Homan
ALL FOR ONE
Fireworks
Impulse Creation Limited
Director: Ng Ho Tin
Raymond Young
Destination
Just Kidding Production Ltd
Director: Marcus Told
Danny Chin
Just Another Day
Once Upon A Time Production Ltd
Director: Li Ho Tin
Ceci Chau
Kiss K.C.V. Entertainment Company Limited
404 Not Found
OUT FOCUS CREATIVE
Director: Tony Poon
Michael Wong
Record Label:
Dreams Salon Entertainment Culture Limited
Breaking Back
Phantom's Production
Director: Ng Pak Kei, Philip
Alan Ho
Entertainment Culture Company Limited
Circle of Life
Planar Studio Limited
Director: Ariel Lau
Connie Hau
Re-Re-Rebound
Rangers Picture Production Limited
Director: Chan Siu Cheung, Andy
ERIC
The World of Exorcists
Rich Kingdom Limited
Director: Linus Chan
Ng Lam Fung
Strick Back!
SUGARCOAT
Director: Jacob Yuen
Gloria
Strolling Down the Path of Life
Tsing Shan Tit Jan Media Studio
Director: Oscar Wong
dR. X
Well! Come Back
Vivacity Collective Company Limited
Director: Law Wan I, Edith
Kayan Chan
Dreams Salon Entertainment Culture Limited
Planet 1110
Tier 2 "Professional Group"
Small Advertising Production Enterprise & Director
Singer/ Group & Record Label
Title of Microfilm
G.V.A. Creative Limited
Director: Leung Chung Man
Tsang Lok Tung
Record Label:
Emperor Entertainment (Hong Kong) Limited
Puer Aetemus
HKV LIMITED
Director: Kom Chun Yu
Sammy Sum
Record Label:
Sun Entertainment Music Limited
HELL OF MIRRORS
Incise Picture
Director: Chris Ng
SiS
Record Label: JB MUSIC LIMITED
Force Majeure
Kosi Media Limited
Director: Ja Poon
Aria Lam
Record Label: So Nice Music Limited
Caged Soul
PAT'S TRICK & CO.
Director: Patrick Tang
Sukie S
Record Label:
Star Entertainment (Universe) Limited
DREAMS COME TRUE
Presentsby Limited
Director: Chan Kam Keung
Jocelyn
Black Sesame Entertainment Ltd
RETAIN / IN TEAR
TOFA IMAGE
Director: Mok Yuk Kuen
Amanda Lee
Carpe Diem Entertainment Limited
Queens
Treesound Workshop Limited
Director: Suzanne Lai
Aka
Record Label: Jam Music Ltd.
The Gift
Visualution Labs Limited
Director: Buddy Ma
Stephanie Cheng
Record Label: Starz Track Limited
Vanishing
WEIRDO CREATIVE
Director: Lee Chun Him
Sugar Club
De Musica Mundana
SOURCE Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing
