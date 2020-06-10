Aim to Become the Leading Mobile Game Publisher in Indonesia, Telkomsel's Dunia Games Releases "Kolak Express 3"

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telkomsel's Dunia Games announced the release of 'Kolak Express 3' game which is available for download on Google Play Store. Kolak Express 3 is the fourth game published by Dunia Games. The release confirms Telkomsel's commitment as the leading mobile game publisher in Indonesia through Dunia Games.

Head of Digital Lifestyle Telkomsel, Crispin P Tristram says, "Kolak Express 3 is a manifestation of Telkomsel's commitment as the leading digital telco company that keeps moving forward to enable customer-centric products and services, including in digital lifestyle segment. Following successful releases of action genre game, ShellFire in 2018, and role-playing genre game, Lord of Estera in 2019 and Rise of Nowlin this year, we are delighted to release an easy-to-play simulation game to provide another variety of game genre in our games collection. Soon, Kolak Express 3 will also available for overseas gamers."

Crispin adds that the mobile data consumption for mobile games had surged by 27% during Ramadan and Eid period this year. Telkomsel responded to this data by releasing Kolak Express 3, a game that reflects the daily tradition of the Indonesian society during Ramadan. The new game is part of #DiRumahTerusTerhibur and #DiRumahTerusMaju initiatives which were created to ensure customers can still be entertained at home amid of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kolak Express 3 challenges its players to sell kolak and serve variety in the kolak as requested by customers over 100 levels. This simple and easy concept of the game enables Kolak Express 3 to be played by all ages.

"Dunia Games is committed to always provide games with a variety of genres to meet every customer's need across segments. This is also in line with the spirit of Telkomsel's 25th year anniversary to always dedicate all resources to create positive impacts for society. Going forward, we will also collaborate with other talents within the mobile game industry to advance the e-sports and gaming ecosystem in Indonesia," Crispin concluded.

Dunia Games has been organizing more than 1.000 games event (online and offline), offering payment gateway services, and providing a games & e-sports media platform through www.duniagames.co.id and Dunia Games app which can be downloaded on Google Play Store and App Store.

