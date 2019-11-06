Aimee Kestenberg Announces Partnership with Non-Profit Organization Comfort Cases

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle brand Aimee Kestenberg is proud to announce their partnership with Comfort Cases, a non-profit organization dedicated to replacing the use of trash bags and providing foster care children with the proper necessities needed to help maintain their sense of dignity and self-worth.

Under the umbrella of Affordable Luxury Group, the Aimee Kestenberg brand is producing backpacks and duffle bags at cost for Comfort Cases to distribute across the United States. Known for their impactful messaging, the brand found this partnership to be an organic one. "When I first listened to Rob Scheer speak, I was so inspired by what he wanted to accomplish," says Founder and Creative Director Aimee Kestenberg, "I knew right away that I wanted to work with him and contribute to his mission of restoring hope in these children."

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Aimee Kestenberg and Affordable Luxury Group," said Comfort Cases Founder, Rob Scheer. "With Aimee's creative vision and Affordable Luxury Group's logistical support, we will be able to bring hope and dignity to so many more youth in foster care across the United States. Through our collaboration, we are one step closer to eliminating trash bags from our foster care system."

"Together we will make sure that the use of trash bags in the foster care system is forever abolished," continues Kestenberg, "No child should have to carry a trash bag to school each day. I look forward to solving this problem alongside Rob and the Comfort Cases team."

About Aimee Kestenberg:

Launched in 2013, Aimee Kestenberg is a global brand that was founded on functional design with a nod to the designer's Australian heritage. While drawing inspiration from the streets of New York City, the brand embodies the balance of both cultures with a focus on practicality for the modern-day woman. Today, the brand offers a wide range of handbags, accessories, luggage, travel, jewelry, baby bags and baby apparel.

An award-winning designer, mother, certified wellness expert, and serial entrepreneur, Aimee is dedicated to helping women around the world gain independence and self-love through her creative imprint.

About Comfort Cases:

Rob Scheer founded Comfort Cases in 2013 to help children in foster care feel a sense of dignity and self-worth as they make difficult transitions from home to home. Rob, a former foster kid himself and now an adoptive father of four children from foster care, is dedicated to helping by providing "Comfort Cases" - backpacks and duffel bags lovingly filled with brand new pajamas, blankets, journals, pens, coloring books, crayons and toiletries and previously loved books and stuffed animals. Sadly, youth in foster care often carry any belongings they have to call their own in trash bags. Comfort Cases' mantra? "No More Trash Bags!" Rob shares his difficult story to raise awareness and support – and to help children in foster care believe they too can overcome difficult beginnings. Rob also endeavors to erode the stigma of spending time in foster care.

