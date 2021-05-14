+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
14.05.2021 20:30:00

Aimia Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2021, were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting on May 14, 2021 by live audio webcast are set out below.

Each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of Aimia:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Karen Basian

50,074,402

99.41

298,159

0.59

Sandra Hanington

50,192,785

99.64

179,766

0.36

Michael Lehmann

42,491,776

84.36

7,880,785

15.64

Jon Eric Mattson

50,168,450

99.59

204,111

0.41

Christopher Mittleman

43,867,661

87.09

6,504,900

12.91

Philip Mittleman

47,772,196

94.84

2,600,365

5.16

David Rosenkrantz

49,701,735

98.67

670,826

1.33

Jordan G. Teramo

50,083,450

99.43

289,111

0.57

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be published shortly on www.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.

The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 48.7% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Rewards, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited (100.HK), one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as minority stakes in a portfolio of public company securities.

For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.

SOURCE Aimia Inc.

Nachrichten

