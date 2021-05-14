|
14.05.2021 20:30:00
Aimia Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 24, 2021, were elected as directors of Aimia. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting on May 14, 2021 by live audio webcast are set out below.
Each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management were elected as a director of Aimia:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes
% Votes
Karen Basian
50,074,402
99.41
298,159
0.59
Sandra Hanington
50,192,785
99.64
179,766
0.36
Michael Lehmann
42,491,776
84.36
7,880,785
15.64
Jon Eric Mattson
50,168,450
99.59
204,111
0.41
Christopher Mittleman
43,867,661
87.09
6,504,900
12.91
Philip Mittleman
47,772,196
94.84
2,600,365
5.16
David Rosenkrantz
49,701,735
98.67
670,826
1.33
Jordan G. Teramo
50,083,450
99.43
289,111
0.57
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be published shortly on www.aimia.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) is a holding company with a focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes.
The company operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, and owns a diversified portfolio of valuable investments including a 48.9% equity stake in PLM Premier, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (PLM), owner and operator of Club Premier, the coalition loyalty program in Mexico that operates the Aeromexico Frequent Flyer program, a 48.7% equity stake in Kognitiv, a B2B technology growth company enabling collaborative commerce, a 20.0% equity stake in BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Rewards, one of the largest loyalty programs across Asia, a 10.85% stake in Clear Media Limited (100.HK), one of the largest outdoor advertising firms in China, as well as minority stakes in a portfolio of public company securities.
For more information about Aimia, visit www.aimia.com.
SOURCE Aimia Inc.
