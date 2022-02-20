|
20.02.2022 13:45:00
Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential
The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off? I'm very bullish on the company's future. But Joby is a high-risk stock. So my investment here is tiny (way under 1% of my family investment portfolio).I'm bullish on this stock because I'm negative about self-driving cars. I don't think the collective intelligence at Alphabet or Tesla can sufficiently plan for all the variables of driving a car in the street. Even if the artificial intelligence-based technology works and reduces car collisions, every accident is a major lawsuit waiting to happen. For example, suppose Tesla manages to reduce the accident rate from 6 million a year (the total number of car accidents in 2018 in the U.S. and assuming all cars are self driven) to 1 million -- which would be incredible -- that's still 1 million lawsuits a year the company will face. Joby, meanwhile, is changing the transportation landscape in a three-dimensional way. There's almost zero traffic in the sky. The vehicles are way faster and just as quiet. I think Joby could easily go up 10 times in value, just with human pilots. But if robots start flying those things? The sky's the limit.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
