Aims Apac Reit in 'exclusive due diligence' to acquire Sydney office property

AIMS APAC Reit (AA Reit) is in exclusive due diligence to acquire Avaya House, an office property located in Macquarie Park in Sydney, Australia, its manager said on Friday morning. In a clarification note announcement posted to the Singapore Exchange, the manager noted that no binding agreement has been entered into regarding the acquisition and there is no certainty that the Reit would acquire the property. The manager’s clarification comes in response to “certain media reports” of the proposed acquisition. Avaya House is located at 123 Epping Road in Macquarie Park, a suburb in the northern region of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia. The counter closed 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.41 on Thursday.