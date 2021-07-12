AIN Media Group Books Industry Experts for NY Sustainability Conference

MIDLAND PARK, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIN Media Group is hosting the first in a new series of business aviation-focused events in Tarrytown, NY on September 22, 2021. Titled Building a Sustainable Flight Department, the event will feature industry experts sharing information on how to meet corporate and environmental sustainability goals and a live Q&A session. Keynote speakers will address sustainability-related topics including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), legislation affecting business aviation, carbon credits and offsets, and a step-by-step case study on how flight departments can develop their own sustainability plans.

"Sustainability continues to be an important topic in the industry," said Nancy O'Brien, AIN Associate Publisher. "Continuing on our tradition of providing premier business aviation news and research to the market, AIN is excited to bring these events to our readership."

The following speakers will deliver keynote presentations:

Timothy R. Obitts , President and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association. NATA works closely with Congress and other government agencies on behalf of general/business aviation.

, President and CEO of the National Air Transportation Association. NATA works closely with Congress and other government agencies on behalf of general/business aviation. Keith Sawyer , Manager of Alternative Fuels at Avfuel Corporation. Avfuel's Carbon Offset Program funds forestry, wind power, solar power, surf, and biomass projects worldwide to help the industry reach net-zero carbon goals.

, Manager of Alternative Fuels at Avfuel Corporation. Avfuel's Carbon Offset Program funds forestry, wind power, solar power, surf, and biomass projects worldwide to help the industry reach net-zero carbon goals. Nancy Bsales is COO of 4AIR, the first and only company to develop a rating system for sustainability in private and business aviation, to help companies achieve carbon neutrality and other sustainability goals.

is COO of 4AIR, the first and only company to develop a rating system for sustainability in private and business aviation, to help companies achieve carbon neutrality and other sustainability goals. Stewart D'Leon , Director of Environmental and Technical Operations at the National Business Aviation Association. NBAA is a Washington D.C. -based nonprofit, advocating for the interests of corporate flight departments and business aviation.

, Director of Environmental and Technical Operations at the National Business Aviation Association. NBAA is a -based nonprofit, advocating for the interests of corporate flight departments and business aviation. Scott Cutshall , Senior VP of Business Operations at Clay Lacy Aviation. Last year, Clay Lacy Aviation launched a new sustainability strategy for its facilities and new carbon offset programs for customers.

In addition to the Tarrytown event, AIN Media Group is also hosting events in Dallas (November 10, 2021), Fort Lauderdale (December 8, 2021), and Los Angeles (January 19, 2022).

Sponsors of the upcoming TarrytownBuilding a Sustainable Flight Department event include Dassault Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Gulfstream Aerospace, and Duncan Aviation.

For more information or to register, please visit: ainonline.com/events

