06.12.2019 08:45:07
Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs agreement for SaaS solution with a trading and service company
Aino Health has signed an agreement, regarding the SaaS solution HealthManager, with a steel trading and service company. The initial agreement is a two-year contract and the first step is to implement the solution to one of the Swedish sites.
The company wants to have a more structured and automated way of working to better support its managers to work proactively with their employees’ wellbeing. The overall goal of this new solution is to increase the presence and wellbeing of the employees.
The implementation’s first phase is scheduled to be live in January 2020 and covers around 200 employees. When implemented in full, it will cover the organization of about 750 people.
HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee commitment.
"We are proud of this customer. This is a very interesting industry for us, and I am sure that we will make a difference. I look forward to starting this project and see what results we can reach”, says Johan Strömberg, Director of Business Development at Aino Health.
For more information:
Johan Strömberg, Director of Business Development, Aino Health
Phone: +46 70 640 70 71
johan.stromberg@ainohealth.com
Jyrki Eklund, CEO of Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com
Certified adviser
Erik Penser Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se
About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.
