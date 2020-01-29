Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health signs new customer: Kaksineuvoinen

Aino Health has signed a customer agreement with Kaksineuvoinen regarding the SaaS solution HealthManager. The contract adds around 700 new subscriptions to the HealthManager platform.



Kaksineuvoinen looked for a solution to make their early support process more efficient through digitalization and that also could fulfill their GDPR requirements.

"We have been looking at, and evaluating, several solutions for our needs and we finally chose Aino Health since we felt that they don’t only have a good platform that complies with the GDPR requirements, but it’s also accompanied by stable processes for early support and analytics, which will be of great value for us”, says Piia Kujala, Managing Director Kaksineuvoinen.

"We are very happy to have Kaksineuvoinen onboard as a customer and look forward to working together with them on the early support process”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health.

The Federation of Municipalities Kaksineuvoinen is the joint authority for basic healthcare and social services in Kauhava and Evijärvi. Kaksineuvoinen is an innovative forerunner in the production of high quality and effective basic security services. The cornerstones of the operations are responsibility and respect for human dignity.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, VD Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.