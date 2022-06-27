|
27.06.2022 13:50:59
Ainos' VELDONA Formulation Shows Protection From COVID-19 In Preclinical Studies
(RTTNews) - Ainos Inc. (AIMD.PK) said results from its COVID-19 antiviral efficacy study in hamsters showed that its low-dose oral interferon alpha ("IFN-a") formulation, VELDONA, has a protective effect on lungs infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by regulating the immune response, thus expediting recovery of infected animals.
The company noted that it will begin to prepare the application documents for U.S. FDA Phase 2/3 clinical trials.
The Study evaluated the effectiveness of VELDONA over a seven-day course of treatment of Delta-variant-infected hamsters. Compared with hamsters in the control group receiving solution without VELDONA or the "Control Group", the hamsters in the group receiving solution with VELDONA demonstrated resistance to body weight loss during the first four days, then showed a similar recovery trend in the following two days.
The body weights of the hamsters in the VELDONA Group remained more stable than those of the hamsters in the Control Group. Among the symptoms exhibited by hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2 are interferon dysregulation and loss of body weight. VELDONA increases the secretion of interferon in the body, thereby enhancing immunoreaction.
For pathological indicators, on the sixth day, the hamsters in the VELDONA Group showed 20-30% mixed-cellular inflammation, peribronchial infiltration, and perivascular infiltration, compared to 40-50% in the Control Group.
Hamsters in the VELDONA Group in general showed promising results in treating indicators of mild/moderate COVID-19 infection, indicating viral clearance in moderate severity pneumonia (40-50%). The viral qPCR showed viral load (0-6175) in the VELDONA Group compared to viral load (7-21258) in the Control Group.
