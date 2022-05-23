Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance New Zealand Deploys Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

Aioi Nissay Dowa Management New Zealand (NZ) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ has successfully deployed InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations, simplify IT, respond to changing market demands, and deliver more value to agents, brokers, and policyholders. The company has implemented InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud for its Domestic Motor, Commercial Motor, and Payment Protection lines of business. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner Tenzing, part of the Tech Mahindra group, led the implementation project.

"Guidewire is providing improved security, flexibility, and business process optimization, enabling us to adapt rapidly to changing customer and market needs and stay ahead of our competition by implementing new product innovations quickly. Their innovative solutions like Advanced Product Designer means that we can spin up new products quickly,” said Simone Labady, chief executive officer, Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ. "Partnering with Guidewire and having access to InsuranceSuite signifies much more than just a decision to implement a core insurance system; it is an alignment of cultures and visions for the future. This was imperative when we were looking for a partner, and Guidewire is a Tier 1 solution provider who I know will stay ahead of the curve with respect to product development.”

Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud in November 2020. Labady added, "By implementing InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud, we were able to accomplish the project ahead of schedule and on budget. The Guidewire screen design is well articulated, straightforward, and optimized to enable faster processing times to serve customers quickly. Our users are excited and engaged in the continuous improvement of the system. They are enjoying the simplicity of being able to manage their workloads so they can focus on response times and improve the customer experience.”

Chris Day, managing director, Tenzing, said, "We are honored to have led this highly successful project to implement InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud at Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ. The seamless way the wider Aioi, Tenzing, and Guidewire team came together allowed us to collectively focus on what mattered to the Aioi business.”

"We congratulate Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ on its successful InsuranceSuite deployment on the Guidewire Cloud,” said Roland Slee, managing director, Asia-Pacific at Guidewire. "We admire Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ’s mission of taking the worry out of motor vehicle insurance and helping customers get back on the road as soon as possible. We look forward to helping the company leverage Guidewire Cloud to keep its promise to Kiwis to offer the best, unbiased advice, to honour its commitments, and to be accountable for providing a consistently high level of service.”

Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ also deployed Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems, and SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance New Zealand

Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ is part of the global MS&AD Insurance Group. We contribute to the development of a vibrant society and help secure a sound future for the planet, by enabling safety and peace of mind through insurance and financial services businesses. We create value by offering a variety of products and services, to prevent risks from occurring or minimizing the impact of those risks and to reduce the economic burden when those risks materialize. By doing so, we help create an environment where customers can live and conduct business in a secure manner.

Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ is a strong purpose-led and values-driven organisation and is proud to be celebrating 20 years of operating in New Zealand.

For more information, please visit www.aioi.co.nz.

About Tenzing

Tenzing has partnered with Guidewire since 2007 and our enduring relationship, coupled with our deep understanding of the insurance industry, enables us to focus on what is most important to our clients. We are committed to ensuring we intimately understand the capabilities offered by new Guidewire Cloud releases, ensuring maximum value is extracted from the platform and realised by our clients.

The Aioi implementation is the only Guidewire Cloud platform currently deployed in the Japan and Asia-Pacific region and Tenzing is proudly the first Australia-New Zealand Guidewire PartnerConnect consulting firm to be awarded ‘cloud specialisation’ in the region.

Tenzing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra.

For more information, please visit https://www.tenzing.co.nz/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220523005243/en/