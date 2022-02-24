AIR Asset Management Surpasses $500M AuM

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR Asset Management ("AIRAM" or "Firm"), a hedge fund management firm focused on longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities, received $136 million in net inflows into its multi-strategy investment products in 2021. The Firm's total assets under management surpassed $500 million as of January 31, 2022, representing a 45% increase year on year. The Firm attributes this rapid growth to robust and sustained investor demand for its risk-adjusted double-digit returns among RIAs and Institutional Investors, which now make up over 80% of the Firm's investor base. Much of the interest from this group stems from the Firm's multi-strategy approach that invests in a portfolio of life insurance policies, life-contingent annuities, and related private credit opportunities.

The strategy's edge is its ability to deliver a strong risk-adjusted return — providing an annualized standard deviation of about 2% versus the 16% of the S&P 500 Index. In addition, the chart above illustrates the Firm's stable performance during times of market volatility. Its risk/return profile is especially compelling given today's uncertain financial market backdrop characterized by spiking inflation, the Fed's hawkish tilt, and the return of volatility swings.

Richard Beleutz*, Chief Executive Officer, comments: "2021 was a successful year across all fronts for AIR Asset Management. We took advantage of investor momentum to transact in the private debt and specialty finance arena, investing in longevity-linked assets that we believe will provide a strong return for our investors. Our opportunistic approach and experienced team of professionals have enabled us to succeed in a competitive market and create long-term value."

To support the Firm's rapid growth and investor demand, AIRAM plans to continue building its team and pursuing new investment opportunities and structures. Matthew Schaefer, Chief Financial Officer, concludes: "We enter 2022 with significant momentum and high confidence in the sustainable growth of our firm. As we continue to advance, we remain committed to delivering stable returns through a steady focus on our investment philosophy, our socially responsible principles, and our chief asset, which is our people."

About AIR Asset Management

AIRAM is a rapidly growing hedge fund management firm founded in 2014 and based in downtown Chicago. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, AIRAM provides qualified investors with unique growth opportunities in longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities. The Firm's objective is to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM is also a strong believer in socially responsible investment strategies, and we promote these efforts through our voluntary membership in the Principles for Responsible Investment.

* Richard Beleutz is the Chief Executive Officer of AIR Asset Management and a registered agent of RainMaker Securities, LLC. Member FINRA / SIPC. Find information about Rainmaker Securities and its agents on BrokerCheck.

