|
23.05.2026 16:22:07
Air Canada And Unifor Reach Tentative Deal
(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Unifor, the union representing approximately 6,000 of its employees. These include contact centre staff, customer relations teams, concierge services, airport in-terminal agents, and those managing customer journeys across the airline.
The agreement acknowledges the professionalism and contributions of Air Canada's frontline airport and customer service agents. It also establishes a framework to support the airline's future growth while ensuring recognition of the workforce's vital role.
Details of the new agreement will remain confidential until a ratification vote is conducted by Unifor members, which is expected to be completed within the next month. Final approval will also require endorsement by Air Canada's Board of Directors.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt stark knapp unter 6.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Aufschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in starker Verfassung. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag ebenfalls zu. Auch die US-Indizes bewegten sich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien gewannen vor dem Wochenende hinzu.