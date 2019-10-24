|
24.10.2019 17:45:00
Air Canada Announces Canada's Top 10 Best New Restaurants 2019
ARVI in Quebec City named Canada's Best New Restaurant in 18th annual ranking
TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In a year that saw an unprecedented number of high-calibre new restaurant openings, Air Canada and presenting partner American Express are proud to reveal the Canada's Best New Restaurants Top 10 list, with Quebec City's ARVI taking the number-one spot.
ARVI gives new meaning to dinner and a show. Guests can watch three chefs cook, plate and serve Michelin Star-worthy food tableside in an intimate industrial-meets-mid-century-modern setting. In second place is Vancouver'sComo Taperia, a boisterous tapas restaurant run by three Spanish-cuisine aficionados. This year's third-place winner is Donna's, a Toronto neighbourhood favourite where impressively pedigreed chefs meet granny chic vibes.
The Canada's Best New Restaurants annual list is created through a panel of leading industry experts from across the country who recommend notable restaurant openings and share insider tips. Armed with this culinary intelligence, an anonymous food critic embarks on an eating marathon, making reservations under a pseudonym. The margin for error is slim to none: restaurants got one chance to make a winning impression on her.
"Air Canada is proud to champion Canada's innovative food and drink scene for the 18th year running," says Andy Shibata, Managing Director, Brand, Air Canada. "By celebrating the diverse culinary creativity on display across Canada, we are sharing unique experiences with both Canadians and an international audience while helping them to explore the country."
"Our partnership with Air Canada and Canada's Best New Restaurants is in its fifth year, and we're incredibly excited to share the list of top restaurants across the country", said David Barnes, VP of Advertising and Communications, American Express Canada. "Our Cardmembers rely on us to provide them with elevated access to the best experiences, especially when it comes to Canada's restaurant and culinary scene."
From restaurants creating mindful environments and positive work-life balance to a new crop of plant-forward tasting menus to nostalgic desserts, this year's best new eateries channel local, sustainable ingredients with new creativity.
Here is the complete list of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2019:
Canada's Best New Restaurants Video Series
Go to CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com for behind-the-scenes videos of this year's top three restaurants: ARVI, Como Taperia and Donna's. Now also screening on the Canada's Best New Restaurants and Food TV channels on the inflight entertainment system on most Air Canada flights.
Awards Celebration
The Top 10 restaurants were revealed during the annual Canada's Best New Restaurants event on October 23, 2019, at the Queen Richmond Centre West in Toronto. Top chefs from across the country gathered to show off their culinary skills, serving the public, industry professionals and Air Canada guests flavours from their winning menus.
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America.
Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.
About Air Canada enRoute
Air Canada enRoute is Air Canada's award-winning travel media brand. An inspirational authority for the global traveller, it reaches passengers at every step of their journey through its multimedia portfolio: print publications (including Air Canada enRoute, the iconic magazine with 1.6 million readers each month), digital channels (enroute.aircanada.com) and many prestigious programs and events.
Follow on Twitter and Instagram: @enroutemag, #AirCanadaTop10
About American Express in Canada
American Express is a global services company providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.
Internet: aircanada.com/media
SOURCE Air Canada
