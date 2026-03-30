|
30.03.2026 16:04:15
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau To Retire
(RTTNews) - Air Canada (AC.TO) announced that Michael Rousseau has informed the Board that he will retire by the end of the third quarter of 2026. The Board stated that it will consider a number of performance criteria in assessing candidates including the ability to communicate in French.
A Jazz Aviation Mitsubishi CRJ-900 was involved in an accident upon landing at New York LaGuardia on March 22. Flight AC8646, operated by Air Canada Express carrier Jazz Aviation LP, originated from Montréal. Air Canada is cooperating with U.S. and Canadian authorities in the investigation.
"Despite many lessons over several years, unfortunately, I am still unable to express myself adequately in French. I sincerely apologize for this," Michael Rousseau, President and CEO, previously stated.
Air Canada shares are trading at C$17.58, down 1.84%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen starten Erholungsversuch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt findet keine klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen starten zum Wochenbeginn einen Erholungsversuch. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.