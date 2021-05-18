Air Canada Supports India Relief Efforts by Transporting Critical COVID-19 Medical Supplies

Cargo-only flight to ship ventilators, oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators and PPE to Delhi

MONTREAL, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced it is supporting India relief efforts in collaboration with the Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) and the Government of Ontario by operating a cargo-only flight to Delhi, providing urgent medical supplies to the Indian population which has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are all deeply saddened by the devastating situation in India, and no one can remain indifferent to what is happening now in that part of the world," said Jason Berry, Vice-President, Cargo at Air Canada. "When flights to India were suspended on April 22, the movement of essential goods between the two countries was also halted. Today, with this exceptional cargo-only flight, we are grateful to be able to help and contribute to these relief efforts by shipping critical medical supplies. We worked closely with the Toronto Business Development Centre and the Government of Ontario to ensure timely support, in solidarity with the affected communities."

"We share a strong and deep relationship with India, and we stand with its people and frontline workers during these difficult times. India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has so far shipped over 66 million doses around the globe. We invite the global community to help them fight the pandemic because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe." Vikram Khurana, Chairman Toronto Business Development Centre.

An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate a cargo-only flight today with 40 tons of essential supplies from Toronto Pearson Airport to Delhi. The freight includes critical medical equipment such as oxygen cylinders, oxygen generators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Air Canada will also be carrying 100 ventilators donated recently by the Saskatchewan Government.

The medical equipment donated by government agencies and partners is new and these supplies will be consigned to the Red Cross upon arrival in India.

