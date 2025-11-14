|
14.11.2025 14:42:19
Air China Cargo To Buy Six Airbus A350F
(RTTNews) - Air China Cargo Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK), Friday announced a purchase agreement for six Airbus A350F, expecting to boost operation efficiency and support maintenance.
Also, the addition of all-new A350F to the company's existing mixed cargo fleet is expected to enhance its capability to withstand risks in its long-term stable operation.
"The A350F will bring new generation efficiency and performance as well as new levels of capacity and unprecedented loading flexibility. We look forward to ensuring a seamless integration into Air China Cargo's operation", said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.
Air China's stock closed at $16.84, down 0.94 percent on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.