Air China Swings To Loss In First 9 Months Of 2026

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK) on Thursday reported a net loss for the first nine months of 2026, reversing a profit in the same period a year earlier, despite higher operating revenue.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB 2.015 billion, compared with net profit of RMB 1.870 billion in the first nine months of 2025. Loss per share was RMB 0.11, compared with earnings of RMB 0.11 per share a year earlier. Total operating revenue increased to RMB 140.963 billion from RMB 129.826 billion.

The company recorded an operating loss of RMB 3.468 billion, compared with an operating profit of RMB 1.224 billion a year earlier. Total loss before income tax was RMB 3.046 billion, compared with a profit of RMB 1.355 billion.

Total comprehensive loss was RMB 3.978 billion, compared with comprehensive income of RMB 687.020 million in the prior-year period.

AIRYY is currently trading at $9.27, up $0.32 or 3.58 percent on the OTC Markets.