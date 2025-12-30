30.12.2025 16:17:17

Air China To Buy 60 Airbus A320NEO Series Aircraft To Increase Fleet Capacity

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRYY.PK) and AIE, Tuesday announced Air China Aircraft Purchase Agreement to purchase 60 Airbus A320NEO series aircraft from Airbus company (EADSY.PK).

According to the deal, the list price of the Airbus Aircraft is about $9.53 billion, which is equivalent to approximately HK$74.1 billion, which will be paid in cash in installments.

The company intends to fund the deal through self-owned cash, commercial bank loans and other financing methods.

With this deal, the Group expects to increase its fleet capacity by approximately 6.5 percent, which is consistent with its development and market strategy.

The deliveries will take place in stages from 2028 to 2032.

Air China's stock is trading at $17.85 on the OTC Markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:39 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
22:37 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen