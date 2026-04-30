30.04.2026 14:27:50

Air China Turns To Profit In Q1 On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK, 0753.HK) reported Thursday a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, benefited by increased revenues.

In the first quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB1.71 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.04 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share were RMB0.10, compared to loss of RMB0.12 last year.

Net profit after deducting nonrecurring profits and losses was RMB1.38 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.13 billion in the prior year.

Total profit was RMB1.90 billion, compared to loss of RMB2.45 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the period grew 11.3 percent to RMB44.54 billion from RMB40.02 billion a year earlier.

In Hong Kong, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at HK$4.690, down 1.47 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stärker erwartet -- Asiens Börsen fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden mit einer positiven Eröffnung erwartet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen