AIR Communities Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) will release Second Quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after the market closes. The Second Quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be conducted on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-200-6205

International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599

Access code: 725302

Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-813-9403

International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658

Passcode: 519599

The conference call replay will be available until October 28, 2022.

Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com

About AIR

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality Apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 76 communities in 11 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

