|
21.12.2023 21:00:00
Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union
Paris, December 21, 2023
Air France-KLM and Air France take note of the two judgments of the General Court of the European Union rendered on December 20, 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision which approved various French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.
Air France-KLM and Air France will carefully study these judgments and assess their implications. They will consider whether to lodge an appeal on points of law before the Court of Justice of the European Union. In parallel, they will contribute to any exchange between the French State and the European Commission with a view to the adoption of possible new approval decisions.
Air France-KLM reminds that Air France-KLM and Air France have complied with and fulfilled all exit requirements of all State aid granted under the EU State Aid Temporary Framework on April 19, 2023.
***
Investors Relations
Website: www.airfranceklm.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Air France-KLMmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Air France-KLMmehr Analysen
|01.09.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.23
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|Air France-KLM Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.07.23
|Air France-KLM Buy
|UBS AG
|05.05.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.04.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.02.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.02.23
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.11.22
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.09.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.23
|Air France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|31.07.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.07.23
|Air France-KLM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.23
|Air France-KLM Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen fester -- ATX dreht zum Handelsschluss ins Plus -- DAX-Anleger nehmen letztlich Gewinne mit -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zum Handelsende in die Gewinnzone drehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten Verkäufe das Bild. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Donnerstag freundlich. In Asien entwickelten sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.