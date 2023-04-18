Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 09:21:00

Air France-KLM Announces Two ESG KPI-Linked RCF; KLM Cancels Remaining Direct Loan, Credit Facility

(RTTNews) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK), Air France and KLM have signed two ESG KPI-Linked Revolving Credit Facilities with a large pool of international financial institutions, for a total amount of 2.2 billion euros.

Air France-KLM and Air France as combined borrower signed a 1.2 billion euros Sustainability-Linked RCF. This facility has an initial 2026 maturity, and includes two one-year extension options. The RCF was coordinated by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Natixis, and concluded with a syndicate of 15 international banks.

KLM signed a 1.0 billon euros RCF including ESG Key Performance Indicators. This new RCF has an initial 2027 maturity and includes two one-year extension options. The RCF was coordinated by ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank, and was concluded with a syndicate of 14 international banks. This facility replaced both the remaining direct loan granted to KLM by the Dutch State and the credit facility guaranteed by the Dutch State.

ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX dreht letztlich knapp ins Plus -- Wall Street schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX holte seine frühen Verluste auf und drehte leicht ins Plus. Die US-Märkte bewegten sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone.

