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05.11.2026 08:30:15
Air France-KLM Q3 Net Income Rises, Revenues Up 7.6%; Updates FY26 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK, AF.PA) reported third qauarter net income attributable to the group of 908 million euros, compared with 730 million euros in the prior year period, representing a 24% increase. Adjusted operating profit was 1.35 billion euros versus 1.22 billion euros, a year ago, an increase of 10%.
Third quarter revenues were 9.92 billion euros, up 7.6% from 9.21 billion euros in the third quarter a year ago. Traffic sales totaled 9.07 billion euros compared with 8.40 billion euros in the prior year, up 8%. In the third quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 29.7 million passengers, up 1.8% year-on-year. Capacity increased by 1.3% and traffic rose by 0.9%, while load factor remained broadly stable at 88.4%.
For 2026, the Group now expects capacity to rise by approximately 2% compared to 2025, revised from prior growth guidance of 2% to 3%.
At last close on Euronext Paris, Air France-KLM shares were trading at 11.28 euros.
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