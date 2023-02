Air France-KLM Reports Net Income In Q4; Revenue Up 86.2%

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that its fourth quarter net income for the period - Group part - was 496 million euros, up 622 million euros from last year. Revenues from ordinary activities was 7.13 billion euros, up 47%.

Full year net income Group part was 728 million euros, an increase of 4.02 billion euros from last year. Revenue was 26.39 billion euros, up 84%.

Air France-KLM expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia of: 90%-95% for the First quarter of 2023; 90%-95% for the second quarter of 2023; above 95% for the second half of 2023; and 95%-100% for the full year 2023.

The Group's medium-term financial ambition is to reach an operating margin of 7% to 8%. The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to 2019 levels as from 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.