Air France-KLM Revises Upward Operating Margin View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) were ganing more than 5 percent in the early morning trding in France after the airline Thursday confirmed its 2024-2026 outlook and said it has revised upward operating margin outlook to above 8% over the 2026-2028 period.

Based on a further acceleration of its transformation program and an enhanced cost effectiveness, the company projects operating result to improve by 2.0 billion euros over the next five years across all businesses.

In its update ahead of 2023 Investor Day, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Smith presented the company's strategic ambitions and financial trajectory for the next five years.

Smith said, "We are now well positioned to accelerate further and capture the full potential of our Group's assets to deliver sustained and more profitable growth, while achieving the ambitious targets we have set ourselves for reducing our environmental impact."

As per its Investor Day agenda, the company aims to improve market positions and increase revenue initiatives while continuing cost savings and simplification across all businesses.

Through disciplined capital allocation and a focused capital expenditures program, Air France-KLM will continue to invest in fleet renewal and maintenance to improve its economic performance and reduce its C02 emissions and noise pollution.

The firm estimates net capital expenditures of 3.0 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros per year between 2024 and 2026, and 3.5 billion euros to 3.8 billion euros per year in 2027 and 2028.

Air France-KLM further announced two inaugural long-term issuer credit ratings. The company is now rated Investment Grade with a "BBB-" with a Stable Outlook by Fitch and with a "BB+" with a Stable Outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

In Paris, Air France-KLM is trading at 12.85 euros, up 5.4 percent.