Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 18:00:00

Air France-KLM - state aid appeal

Paris, March 13, 2024

Air France-KLM and Air France confirm having lodged two appeals before the Court of Justice of the European Union of two judgments of the General Court of the European Union rendered in December 2023, annulling a 2020 Commission decision and a 2021 Commission decision which approved various French State aid measures during the Covid 19 crisis.

Air France-KLM reminds that Air France-KLM and Air France have fully refunded all State aid received, in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Investor Relations                                                        

Michiel Klinkers                        Marouane Mami                                                            

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com        marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Air France-KLMmehr Nachrichten