Air France-KLM Stock Falls On Weak Q3 Profit, Load Factor; Backs FY25 View

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Thursday weak profit and passenger load factor in its third quarter, despite higher revenues, traffic and capacity. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2025 outlook.

In Paris, the shares were losing around 11.7 percent to trade at 10.38 euros

In the third quarter, net income - Group part dropped 6 percent to 730 million euros from last year's 780 million euros.

Income from operating activities, however, grew 1 percent to 1.20 billion euros from 1.19 billion euros a year ago. Income from current operations increased 2 percent to 1.203 billion euros from 1.180 billion euros last year.

Revenues from ordinary activities increased 2.6 percent to 9.21 billion euros from prior year's 8.98 billion euros, driven by Passenger network, Transavia and Maintenance.

Unit revenue at constant currency was down 0.5 percent due to Cargo and Transavia, while group capacity went up by 5.1 percent and fuel price after hedging decreased by 8.9 percent.

Group Passengers grew 4.7 percent and Group Capacity in ASK increased 5.1 percent. Group Traffic in RPK increased 4.5 percent, while Group Passenger load factor dropped 0.5 percentage points to 88.8 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect capacity to grow by 4 percent to 5 percent compared to 2024, and unit cost to increase by a low single digit compared to 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

