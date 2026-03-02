02.03.2026 09:06:50

Air France-KLM To Pay EUR 368 Mln After EU Court Rejects Cargo Cartel Appeal

(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM (AF.PA, AFRAF), on Monday said the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected its appeal against a ruling that upheld a European Commission decision fining 13 cargo operators, including group airlines Air France, KLM and Martinair, for past anti-competitive practices in the air cargo sector.

The group had previously made provisions of 366 million euros for the fines, which total 368 million euros including interest.

The full amount will be paid in March 2026.

The decision relates to practices dating back more than 20 years and follows lengthy proceedings before European courts, making the ruling final.

The company said it remains committed to strict compliance with competition rules and continues to strengthen its prevention and compliance systems.

Air France-KLM is currently trading, 6.39% lesser at EUR 12.30 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:20 Februar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
07:10 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen
01.03.26 KW 9: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 9

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Nahen Osten: ATX eröffnet tiefrot -- DAX rutscht zum Start unter 25.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startet am Montag mit Verlusten in den Handel. Auch der deutsche Leitindex eröffnet auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost sind am Montag mehrheitlich im Minus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen