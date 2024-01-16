Air France-KLM To Withdraw From Existing Cargo Deal With CMA CGM; Stock Dips

(RTTNews) - Shares of Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) were losing around 3 percent in the early morning trading in France after the airline announced Tuesday its decision to withdraw from its existing air cargo agreements with CMA CGM, a French shipping and logistics company, from March 31, 2024.

CMA CGM, which remains a core shareholder in Air France-KLM, will also step down from the Air France-KLM Board of Directors on the same date.

The cargo commercial cooperation between both companies, which was announced in May 2022, became effective in April 2023. However, the companies now noted that the tight regulatory environment in certain important markets has prevented the cooperation from working in an optimal way.

Air France-KLM and CMA CGM said they have begun discussions on new terms and conditions of a commercial relation to operate independently from March 31, 2024 onwards.

The companies have agreed to amend the existing lockup on CMA CGM shares in Air France-KLM's capital, which will now be effective until February 28, 2025.

According to the company, the initial lock-up undertaking of CMA CGM is modified to provide that the initial lock-up period ends on February 28, 2025, without any subsequent lock-up period.

The initial lock-up on all Air France-KLM shares subscribed by CMA CGM in the rights issues announced on May 24, 2022 expires on June 15, 2025, and subsequent lock-up period on 50% of such shares expires on June 15, 2028.

In France, Air France KLM shares were trading at 11.73 euros, down 2.51%.