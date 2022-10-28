|
Air France KLM Turns To Profit In Q3; Sees Above EUR 900 Mln Operating Result In FY22
(RTTNews) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Friday that its third-quarter net income - Group part was 460 million euros, compared to restated loss of 193 million euros last year.
Operating result was at 1.02 billion euros, up from 130 million euros a year ago, driven by an increase in capacity, load factor and yield. Operating margin was at 12.6 percent.
EBITDA surged 111 percent to 1.68 billion euros.
Revenues climbed 77.6 percent to 8.11 billion euros from 4.57 billion euros last year. Revenue grew 72.2 percent at constant currency rates.
In the quarter, Air France-KLM welcomed 25 million passengers, 47.6 percent above the same quarter in previous year. Capacity increased 29.1 percent, traffic increased 70.7 percent, and the load factor increased 21.6 points compared to last year to 88.4 percent.
Looking ahead for the year, the company expects to return to positive operating result above 900 million euros.
The company expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at about 85 percent for the fourth quarter, about 80 percent for the year 2022, and about 90 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
