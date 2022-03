Air Lease Corp. In Deal To Supply 9 Boeing 737 Aircraft To Aeromexico

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corporation (AL), an aircraft leasing company, on Friday said it entered into a long-term lease agreement to deliver nine new Boeing 737 aircraft to Aeromexico, the flag carrier airline of Mexico.

The aircraft, including two new 737-8s and seven new 737-9s are scheduled to be delivered during the period from July 2022 to August 2023.

Andres Conesa, CEO of Aeromexico, said: "Aeromexico is delighted once again to partner with ALC to help modernize our fleet with new fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly Boeing aircraft in 2022 and 2023."