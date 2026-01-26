Air Lease Delivers First Of Five Boeing 737-8 Aircraft To Air Canada

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Monday announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to Air Canada (AC.TO).

The delivery marks the first of five 737-8 aircraft scheduled for delivery to the airline in 2026 under a long-term lease agreement signed in 2023.

Four additional Boeing 737-8 aircraft are expected to be delivered to Air Canada during 2026.

The aircraft was delivered from Air Lease's order book.

Chief Executive Officer and President John L. Plueger said the delivery reflects the company's long-standing relationship with Air Canada and supports the airline's expanding fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft.

On Friday, Air Canada closed trading, 0.56% lesser at CAD 19.36 on the Toronto.

On Friday, Air Lease closed trading 0.03% lesser at $64.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.