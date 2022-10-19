|
19.10.2022 14:33:12
Air Liquide, Chevron, LyondellBasell, Uniper To Hold Study To Form Hydrogen, Ammonia Project
(RTTNews) - Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK), Chevron Corporation (CVX), LyondellBasell (LYB), and Uniper SE (UN01), announced on Wednesday that they intend to join hands and conduct a study that will evaluate to potentially advance with the formation of a hydrogen and ammonia production site along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The collaboration aims to support industrial decarbonization and mobility applications in the region and expand clean ammonia exports, to raise lower carbon power supply.
The consortium will bring capabilities and expertise in air separation and hydrogen technologies, lower carbon intensity and renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrolysis-based technologies, and petrochemicals.
The companies will assess the potential for producing hydrogen using natural gas with CCS and renewable hydrogen via electrolysis to supply end-use markets, including the ammonia, petrochemicals, power, and mobility markets.
