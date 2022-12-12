Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium, Port Of Antwerp-Bruges Granted EU Funding Under CEF-E Program

(RTTNews) - The EU Commission said it will grant Air Liquide, Fluxys Belgium and Port of Antwerp-Bruges 144.6 million euros under the Connecting Europe Facility for Energy funding program. The project is set up as an open-access infrastructure to transport, liquefy and load CO2 onto ships for onward permanent offshore storage.

Under the project, named Antwerp@C CO2 Export Hub, CO2 captured on industrial players sites on the Antwerp port platform will be collected and transported via an intra-port open-access pipeline network. A shared liquefaction and export terminal will be built, including a CO2 liquefaction unit, buffer storages and marine loading facilities. The Antwerp@C CO2 Export Hub will have an initial export capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per annum, with the ambition to reach up to 10 Mtpa by 2030.

Also, Air Liquide and Fluxys plan to form a joint venture for the construction and operation of the CO2 liquefaction and export terminal. The Port of Antwerp-Bruges will build new quay infrastructures for the mooring of CO2 ships.