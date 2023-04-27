|
27.04.2023 07:39:47
Air Liquide Q1 Group Revenue Rises; Sees Recurring Net Profit Growth In FY23
(RTTNews) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group revenue reached 7.17 billion euros, a growth of 4.2 percent from last year on a reported basis, and 6.2 percent on a comparable basis.
Revenues were 6.9 billion euros for the Gas & Services business, up 4.6 percent on a reported basis. The Gas & Services business, which represents 96 percent of the Group's revenue, was up 6.7 percent on a comparable basis.
Global Markets & Technologies revenues were 194 million euros, a growth of 2.4 percent on a reported basis, and 2.8 percent on a comparable basis.
Meanwhile, sales to third-party Engineering & Construction customers decreased 19 percent from last year on a reported basis, and 18.6 percent on a comparable basis.
In 2023, the company said it will continue deployment of its ADVANCE strategic plan.
Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates.
