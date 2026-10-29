Air Liquide Aktie

Air Liquide für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920921 / ISIN: US0091262024

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29.10.2026 07:56:32

Air Liquide Q3 Revenue Climbs, Backs FY26, FY27 Outlook; To Launch First €1 Bln Tranche Of Buyback

(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY), a French industrial and medical gases company, reported Thursday higher revenues in the third quarter, mainly driven by growth in Gas & Services revenues, despite weakness in Engineering & Technologies. Further, the firm confirmed fiscal 2026 and 2027 outlook.

The company also announced the launch of the first 1 billion euros tranche of its share buyback program, to be completed by the end of December.

In the third quarter, Group revenue stood at 7.259 billion euros, up 10 percent from last year's 6.599 billion euros, supported mainly by a high energy impact. The growth was 4.3 percent excluding currency and energy impacts. On a comparable basis, sales increased 3.0 percent.

Gas & Services revenues were 7.075 billion euros, a growth of 10.8 percent on a reported basis and 3.6 percent on a comparable basis.

Industrial Merchant rose 5 percent, and in Electronics, sales posted a significant increase of 12.0 percent, supported by strong semiconductors demand for AI.

Engineering & Technologies, meanwhile, fell 13.6 percent to 184 million euros, and the drop was 14.4 percent on a comparable basis.

Looking ahead, Air Liquide said it is confident in its ability to increase operating margin by 100 basis points and to deliver recurring net profit growth, at constant exchange rates in 2026.

The company still expects to improve its margin by 100 basis points in 2027. This brings its total objective to 560 basis points increase over the 2022-2027 period.

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