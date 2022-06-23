|
Air Liquide, Siemens Energy Form JV For Production Of Renewable Hydrogen Electrolyzers
(RTTNews) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) announced a joint venture for the series production of industrial scale renewable hydrogen electrolyzers in Europe. Air Liquide will take 25.1 percent, and Siemens Energy will hold 74.9 percent of the joint venture. Production is projected to begin in the second half of 2023 and ramp-up to an annual production capacity of three gigawatts by 2025.
The companies noted that the strategic partnership will benefit from a portfolio of hydrogen projects combining both Air Liquide and Siemens Energy's pipelines, targeting large industrial-scale hydrogen projects. One of the first projects is the Air Liquide Normand'Hy electrolyzer project, with a capacity of 200 megawatts.
