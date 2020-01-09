AIR MILES® Turns Every Swipe into Potential Trip of a Lifetime with the AIR MILES Flight-A-Day Giveaway

Canada's most recognized loyalty program is giving away 30 flights in 30 days, plus a $25,000 grand prize flight voucher.

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program launched its highly anticipated AIR MILES Flight-A-Day Giveaway, encouraging Collectors across the country to put their head in the clouds and dream big with every swipe of their AIR MILES Card. Until February 7, each time a Collector swipes their Card at participating Partners, they will be automatically entered into a daily draw for a chance to win a $5,000 flight voucher, as well as the grand prize draw for a $25,000 flight voucher. An industry leader in travel and flight rewards for 27 years, AIR MILES is launching the national contest to kickstart a year of Program enhancements that will make the AIR MILES Reward Program more rewarding than ever.

"Every time a Collector pulls out their Card, it should represent a moment of reward. We want it to remind them of why they joined the Program – to use the AIR MILES currency to help get them closer to everyday rewards and big aspirations," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "In an exciting year with fundamental improvements to the Program planned that will make it more rewarding than ever, we are excited to launch the AIR MILES Flight-A-Day Giveaway and give our Collectors the chance to soar away with a once-in-a-lifetime flight experience."

With the holidays over and a long Canadian winter still ahead, the AIR MILES Flight-A-Day Giveaway comes at the perfect time for Collectors. With no limits to the number of entries and each Card swipe providing an additional chance to win 1 of 30 daily prizes and the grand prize, Collectors can now turn every Card swipe into another chance to leave winter behind.

For more than 27 years, AIR MILES has helped Canadians' dreams come true by transforming everyday purchases into flight and travel rewards, and Canada's most recognized loyalty Program is showing no signs of slowing down. In 2019 alone, AIR MILES Collectors flew 885 million kilometres, which is the equivalent of over 1,145 round trips to the Moon.

To enter the AIR MILES Flight-A-Day Giveaway, Collectors can swipe their Card at participating Partner locations between January 9 and February 7, 2020. While Collectors are only eligible to win one daily prize, winners of the daily prize will still have the chance to take home the $25,000 grand prize flight voucher.

For a list of participating Partners and full contest rules including the no-purchase method of entry, visit: airmiles.ca/flightgiveaway.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards, such as Merchandise, Travel, Events or Attractions, or instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program