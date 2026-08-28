Air New Zealand Aktie

Air New Zealand für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0091362014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.08.2026 11:44:32

Air New Zealand Slips To Loss In FY26, Despite Traffic, Capacity Growth

(RTTNews) - Air New Zealand Ltd (ANZLY, AIZ.AX) reporteda loss in fiscal 2026, compared to prior year's profit, adversely impacted by high fuel prices resulting from the Middle East conflict and by engine availability issues. Revenues, however, increased with higher passenger traffic and capacity.

Looking ahead, the airline said it expects the 2027 financial year to be both a transition and recovery year, with operational performance continuing to improve even as elevated fuel prices weigh on profitability.

Prior to the Middle East conflict, the airline said it would have expected to return to profitability in the 2027 financial year, reflecting underlying improvements in the business.

However, the company said it is not in a position to provide earnings guidance for the new year at this time, amid the continued uncertainty surrounding the conflict, the volatility of jet fuel prices, and with jet fuel currently around $150 per barrel.

Excluding fuel, the major factors that impacted the 2026 financial result are expected to continue to have some impact in the 2027 financial year, but to a lesser extent.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Ravishankar said, "We are seeing encouraging inbound demand, with strong forward bookings into New Zealand. This is a positive signal for tourism and for the country more broadly."

The airline will provide a more detailed update on its strategy and medium-term financial objectives at an Investor Day later this year.

In the full year, net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was NZ$242 million, compared to profit of NZ$108 million a year ago. Loss per share was 7.4 cents, compared to profit of 3.2 cents last year.

Loss before taxation was NZ$336 million, compared to prior year's profit of NZ$164 million.

The latest period's loss mainly reflected increased fuel prices, the ongoing impact of multi-year engine availability issues, as well as maintenance and aviation system costs.

Total operating revenue, however, grew 3.9 percent to NZ$7.02 billion from NZ$6.76 billion a year earlier.

Passenger revenue of NZ$6.1 billion grew 4.8 percent from last year, while Cargo revenue of NZ$484 million dropped 0.6 percent on prior year.

ASK capacity grew 1.3 percent across the network as grounded aircraft returned to service, partly offset by capacity reductions as the airline responded to unprecedented, elevated fuel prices resulting from the Middle East conflict in the second half.

Group Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre or RASK increased 3.4 percent across the network.

The airline flew 16.0 million passengers in the year, up 0.6 percent from last year. Passenger load factor was 83.7 percent, up 0.3pts on 2025.

In Australia, the shares closed Friday's trading at A$0.3200, down 1.54 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Air New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Air New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Air New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs) 1,13 -5,83% Air New Zealand Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03:33 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen