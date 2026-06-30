Air New Zealand Aktie

Air New Zealand für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US0091362014

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30.06.2026 08:00:11

Air New Zealand Unveils New Strategy To Improve Profits

(RTTNews) - Air New Zealand Ltd. (AIR.NZ) on Tuesday announced a new business strategy aimed at improving profits and delivering better returns to shareholders.

The plan focuses on three areas which are improving flight reliability and on-time performance, growing profitable routes, and reducing costs while carefully managing spending.

The company said its on-time performance has already improved in fiscal 2026 as it continues to focus on more reliable operations.

The company has also announced new international flights from Christchurch to Japan, Singapore and Perth to support future growth.

The airline expects its cost-cutting program to generate about NZ$100 million in annual savings starting in fiscal 2027.

The company is also working with aircraft makers to delay some aircraft deliveries to spread out its spending over a longer period.

On Monday, Air New Zealand closed trading 1.15% higher at NZ$0.4400 on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

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