07.08.2021 00:30:00
Air Pollution Control Market growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Over $ 30 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air pollution control market size is expected to increase by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario and the market position of various vendors including Airex Industries Inc. (Canada), Andritz AG (Austria), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US), Camfil AB (Sweden), Donaldson Co. Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), RAFAKO GROUP (Poland), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), and Thermax Ltd. (India).
The report on the air pollution control market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial development.
The air pollution control market analysis includes the end-user and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The air pollution control market covers the following areas:
Air Pollution Control Market Sizing
Air Pollution Control Market Forecast
Air Pollution Control Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Airex Industries Inc.
- Camfil AB
- Donaldson Co. Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Andritz AG
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- RAFAKO GROUP
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
