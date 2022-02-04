04.02.2022 12:04:58

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $560.4 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $482.0 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $560.4 million or $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $2.99 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $560.4 Mln. vs. $482.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.52 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.40 Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.40

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Air Products and Chemicals Inc.mehr Nachrichten