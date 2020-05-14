Air Products Awarded Another Onsite Contract by World-Leading Printed Circuit Board and Contract Manufacturer in China

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced it has been awarded another long-term onsite supply contract by a world-leading printed circuit board (PCB) and contract manufacturer in China. Air Products' latest win will further enhance its strong supply position and onsite capacity to serve this customer and the fast-growing electronics markets.

Air Products will add one large-volume high purity nitrogen (HPN) generator to support the PCB and contract manufacturer's expansion in Northern China. Coupling the new facility with the several existing HPN generators brought on-stream over the past three years across the country, the company will significantly increase its gas capacity for the customer.

In addition to gas supply, Air Products has also provided its proprietary NitroFAS® Intelligent Nitrogen Control System (INCS) units and related application solutions developed through its Asia Technology Center in Shanghai. These innovative offerings have further improved the customer's product quality, productivity, and environmental performance with reduced emissions. The remote monitoring and control function of the INCS has also enabled the realization of the benefits of Industrial Internet of Things.

"We are honored by the trust our valued customer has been placing in Air Products to support their growth plans over the years. The new contract is testimony to our reliable operation and supply and deep experience in delivering innovative gas application solutions," said Saw Choon Seong, China president at Air Products. "In China, we strive to grow with our customers and the electronics manufacturing industry by supporting 'New Infrastructure' projects including 5G networks, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and Industrial Internet through safety, reliability, efficiency and excellent service."

Air Products has been serving the global electronics industry for over 40 years. Its total solutions including gas supply, application solutions and equipment help electronics packaging and assembly manufacturers meet the increasing demand for the newest generation of semiconductors. The company's electronics packaging, assembly and testing laboratory at its state-of-the art Asia Technology Center develops advanced application solutions to support the fast-paced growth of the China and Asia markets.

In China, Air Products has been supplying many world-leading and domestic manufacturers in the development of next generation electronic devices. The company has built a strong position in key electronics manufacturing bases including Nanjing, Xi'an, Fujian, Anhui and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. As one of the first multinational industrial gas corporations to enter the China market, Air Products now has over 70 operating entities and 170 production facilities across the country, serving a broad range of industries and supporting their transformation and upgrading.

