Air Products' CEO Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference on November 13

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi, will participate in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference in Boston on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

An audio webcast of the Q&A session will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading Industrial Gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $50 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com .

