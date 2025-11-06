Air Products Guides Q1, FY26 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) said it expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $2.95 to $3.10 per share, and for the full-year 2026 in a range of $12.85 to $13.15 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter and $12.88 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com