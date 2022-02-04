|
04.02.2022 12:20:28
Air Products Guides Q2 Below Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter and maintained its full-year 2022 outlook.
Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.40 per share for the second quarter and maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 in the range of $10.20 to $10.40 per share.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, and $10.36 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!