Air Products Inks Long-Term Hydrogen And Nitrogen Supply Agreement With India's IOCL

(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced Wednesday the signing of a long-term supply agreement with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. or IOCL.

As part of the deal, Air Products will build, own and operate (BOO) a new industrial gases complex supplying hydrogen, nitrogen and steam to IOCL's Barauni Refinery in Bihar, India. This complex will be Air Products' second BOO Onsite Facility in India, after the Kochi Industrial Gas complex at BPCL's Kochi Refinery.

The new industrial gas complex will aid IOCL's capacity expansion from six to nine million tonnes per annum producing Euro-VI or BS-VI compliant gasoline and diesel at its Barauni complex. Air Products expects the new complex for IOCL to come onstream in 2024.

The new industrial gas complex will include the latest generation multi-feed hydrogen production facility supplying 70,000 normal cubic meters per hour (Nm3/hr) of hydrogen as well as steam, and a high-efficiency air separation unit producing 4,000 Nm3/hr of nitrogen.