06.10.2022 16:29:24
Air Products Investing About $500 Mln To Build Green Hydrogen Production Facility In New York
(RTTNews) - Industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) announced Thursday plans to invest approximately $500 million to build, own and operate a 35 metric ton per day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen at a greenfield site in Massena, New York, as well as liquid hydrogen distribution and dispensing operations. The commercial operation of this facility is targeted to begin in 2026-2027.
In support of this Air Products' project, in July 2022, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) board approved 94 MW of low-cost St. Lawrence hydroelectric power to Air Products for its significant investment and the creation of 90 jobs in New York State.
Further to this proposed facility announcement, Air Products is also investigating the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen fueling station network in the United States' northeast region, including the ability to serve Air Products' truck fleet.
Air Products has announced plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles.
03.08.22
