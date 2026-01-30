Air Products and Chemicals Aktie
WKN: 854912 / ISIN: US0091581068
|
30.01.2026
Air Products Maintains FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, industrial gases company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $2.95 to $3.10 per share, and maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 in the range of $12.85 to $13.15 per share.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter and $12.91 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Air Products continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $4.0 billion for full-year fiscal 2026.
In Friday's pre-market trading, APD is trading on the NYSE at $258.90, up $2.90 or 1.13 percent.
